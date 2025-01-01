Successful Event Planning Websites

"I never expected that to happen, 50 tickets gone in an hour." -John Benningfield, The Zushi Claus Crawl

"The events where I generally speak are ministry oriented, so we are always trying to keep our cost to participate as low as possible. That's why I was so excited to find Event Smart!"-Lynne Leite, Curly Girl 4 God

"This is the first time I've used EventSmart, and I'm happily amazed at how good it is." -Ken Croley, East Bay Rowing Club